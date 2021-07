With a total of 1,339,080 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles (+39.1%) delivered to customers, the BMW Group ended the first half of 2021 with a new all-time high in sales. All brands reported higher sales for the first six months of the year and, during the same period, the company grew its sales in all regions of the world. BMW Group sales for the first half-year were also clearly higher than in the pre-crisis year 2019, with an increase of +7.1 percent.