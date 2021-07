More than 2.5 million stimulus payments have been paid in Alabama, according to new data from the Internal Revenue Service. The American Rescue Plan, passed in March, included up to $1,400 for individuals and dependents and $2,800 for married couples. The stimulus was the third sent out by the federal government in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The first, which paid up to $1,200, was sent in March 2020. The second round of stimulus payments was up to $600 distributed in December 2020.