To the editor: The bittersweet feelings about Juneteenth that Sandy Banks wrote about in her June 27 column are real. The reality of life for many in the United States is contrary to what a faction of our society embraces, that acts by Congress were passed and therefore the idea of racism in America has been settled. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed, but did it really give civil rights to all our people forever? The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed, did it really give voting rights to all our people forever? Did the Fair Housing Act of 1968 ensure that redlining would be abolished forever?