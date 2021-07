Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a budget this week that includes a gradual transition to a flat tax structure in the state. "Each and every Arizona taxpayer, no matter their income, will experience a tax cut under our historic tax reform," Ducey said in a statement on Wednesday. "That means job creators will continue to choose our state to expand operations, working families will get to decide how they spend more of their hard-earned dollars, and those who served our nation will rightfully keep more of their own money."