Lake County, MN

Lake breeze to close out the week

By Peter Kvietkauskas
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis evening and tonight: The rest of this evening looks to be nice. Mostly sunny skies stick around for those in Minnesota, while those in Wisconsin and the U.P Michigan have partly cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures remain in the 70s and 80s, with winds out of the north between 5-10 MPH. As we head through the rest of the night mostly clear skies stick around. We begin to see the winds shift from the north to the east. Temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 50s across the region.

Weather
Hazy & warm conditions continue, storms possible midweek

High pressure sits to our southeast for the day brining us mostly sunny skies and warm conditions. Hazy skies will also continue through this evening as the wildfires in Canada keep burning. Highs this afternoon climb into the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds will be light through the day out of the south and east at 5-10 mph.
Thunder chances may light up the sky over the next few days

WEATHER STORY: A big cell of high air pressure kept the weekend sunny and warm despite the haze pushed in by Canadian wildfires. Monday night, two low pressure systems will try to change up our weather picture. The first one is to the northwest and will make for a 20% shower and storm chance for northern Minnesota Monday night. The second will come up from the southwest to bring a 30% chance for thunder on Tuesday afternoon. The tails of the lows will make for a 40% precip chance on Wednesday. That will ease back to a 30% chance of Thursday with sunshine reappearing on Friday.

