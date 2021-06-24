Lake breeze to close out the week

This evening and tonight: The rest of this evening looks to be nice. Mostly sunny skies stick around for those in Minnesota, while those in Wisconsin and the U.P Michigan have partly cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures remain in the 70s and 80s, with winds out of the north between 5-10 MPH. As we head through the rest of the night mostly clear skies stick around. We begin to see the winds shift from the north to the east. Temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 50s across the region.