AUBURN - Police dispatched to Zabelle Avenue and Caroline Street on Saturday, July 3, in response to a report of two dirt bikes riders in the road around 7:20 PM. The officer responding to the call arrived at the scene and observed a dirt bike in a U-Haul truck near the area of the report. The officer attempted to speak with a group of people in the area. Individuals within the group were not cooperative, according to the Auburn Police Department.