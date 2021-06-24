Ohio State assistant Tony Skinn settling in after 'whirlwind' first month

One month has officially passed since Tony Skinn first walked into Value City Arena as an official member of the Ohio State men’s basketball coaching staff. The former Seton Hall and Louisiana Tech assistant coach is still looking for a place for his family to live, but even if he had succeeded in that endeavor, Skinn likely wouldn’t have spent much time there. As he has started to acclimate himself to the program, its players and the dozens of recruits that have been visiting campus this month, Skinn described the process as a whirlwind that is starting to feel more familiar each day.