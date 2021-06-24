Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

More Than 800 Dallas Police Officers Have Received Peer-Intervention Training From UNT-Dallas

By KERA
keranews.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 800 Dallas police officers have completed a new training that aims to teach them how to best intervene if they see potential misconduct committed by another officer. Leaders from the Caruth Police Institute (CPI) at the University of North Texas at Dallas and the Dallas Police Department provided an update on Thursday about the Active Bystandership in Law Enforcement training, or ABLE.

www.keranews.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#The Active Bystandership#Dpd#Kera News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...

Comments / 0

Community Policy