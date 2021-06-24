More Than 800 Dallas Police Officers Have Received Peer-Intervention Training From UNT-Dallas
More than 800 Dallas police officers have completed a new training that aims to teach them how to best intervene if they see potential misconduct committed by another officer. Leaders from the Caruth Police Institute (CPI) at the University of North Texas at Dallas and the Dallas Police Department provided an update on Thursday about the Active Bystandership in Law Enforcement training, or ABLE.www.keranews.org