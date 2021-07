Regarding the June 28 news article “GOP senators optimistic after Biden clarifies stance on infrastructure deal”:. There may never be another successful attempt at bipartisan agreement with any legislation at the national level. For President Biden to laud a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure and then add a caveat — that a companion bill must be included — that was not part of the bipartisan discussion shows, unfortunately, that Mr. Biden is just another politician who cannot see both sides of a discussion and find a middle ground. Yes, he later walked back his demand, but only because of the backlash.