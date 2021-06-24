Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

BOOM! Here’s Your Fourth Of July Fireworks Superlist!

artandseek.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore you head out to celebrate Independence Day, be sure to check out our Superlist of all the best firework displays happening around the North Texas area. If you’re ready to get out and celebrate this Independence Day in true Yankee Doodle Dandy style the Art&Seek 4th of July theme is for you. Not only does it tell you where to find all the best firework displays in your home town, but also lists the parades, festivals and Fourth of July fun happening in the North Texas area.

artandseek.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Mckinney, TX
Government
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Mckinney, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
Mckinney, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Fireworks Show#City Park#Superlist#The Art Seek#Red White Boom#Yankee Doodle Parade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Festival
News Break
Parades
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy