Duncanville, TX

Bonus! Duncanville ISD Employees To Receive One-Time Payment Of $2,500

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 18 days ago
DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Duncanville ISD Board of Trustees approved a one-time payment of $2,500 for full-time employees who meet qualifying criteria. “The extra income is intended to reward current employees for their perseverance and commitment to students in overcoming challenges faced during the past school year,” the school district said in a news release Thursday, June 24. “The one-time payment is also intended as a recruitment tool to encourage new employees to join a school district that is committed to caring for and compensating employees.”

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

