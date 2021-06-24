East Baton Rouge leaders hope flood projects will quell push for development moratorium
It's not likely leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish will give in to residents' demands for a moratorium on development — at least not any time soon. City-parish leaders instead are hopeful an array of infrastructure-related projects, a new batch of which began Thursday, will address the drainage issues that have caused the too-frequent flooding fueling the public's pleas for a temporary halt on new construction.www.theadvocate.com