Want a free Subway Sub? Tomorrow Subway is giving away 1-million six-inch Subway sandwiches at “participating” Subway locations. According to Subway Restaurants the 1st 50 guests who visit a Subway between 10 am and 2 pm tomorrow (Tuesday July 13th) and ask will receive a free 6” Turkey Fresh, which features many of Subway's signature new ingredients like smashed avocado, BelGioiso® fresh mozzarella and new deli-sliced thin turkey, all on Subway's new Hearty Multigrain bread according to the press release. According to Subway the promotion is the biggest sampling event in the brand’s history.