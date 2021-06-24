Wet Weekend: Heavy rain Friday and Saturday

An active end to last week for rain may be enough to put a dent in drought conditions in south central Iowa. In Marion and Warren Counties, the vast majority of communities have received between 1 1/2 to 4 inches of rainfall since last Thursday, especially south and along Highway 92 after another burst of precipitation hung over the region Saturday evening. Drought conditions remained largely unchanged in the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor Report, with moderate conditions generally along and north of Highway 92 locally, and abnormally dry conditions in southern Marion and Warren Counties. According to the National Weather Service, more consistent chances of rainfall return by the middle of the week, with the next best chance late Wednesday into Thursday. Stay tuned to KNIA/KRLS for the latest weather information.