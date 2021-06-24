Wet Weekend: Heavy rain Friday and Saturday
A wet weekend is in the forecast, fain is likely and at times will be heavy. There is the potential for up to four inches of rain through Saturday, with more rain Sunday through the middle of next week. The heaviest rain is most likely Friday with morning showers that could produce downpours, a lull and then scattered thunderstorms by the evening that will bring more heavy rain. The cycle repeats Saturday. Sunday through Wednesday storms become more scattered, mostly in the afternoon.abc57.com