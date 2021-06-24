Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Wet Weekend: Heavy rain Friday and Saturday

By Tom Coomes
abc57.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wet weekend is in the forecast, fain is likely and at times will be heavy. There is the potential for up to four inches of rain through Saturday, with more rain Sunday through the middle of next week. The heaviest rain is most likely Friday with morning showers that could produce downpours, a lull and then scattered thunderstorms by the evening that will bring more heavy rain. The cycle repeats Saturday. Sunday through Wednesday storms become more scattered, mostly in the afternoon.

abc57.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Marion, IAkniakrls.com

Wet Weekend May Dent Drought Conditions; More Rain Possible This Week

An active end to last week for rain may be enough to put a dent in drought conditions in south central Iowa. In Marion and Warren Counties, the vast majority of communities have received between 1 1/2 to 4 inches of rainfall since last Thursday, especially south and along Highway 92 after another burst of precipitation hung over the region Saturday evening. Drought conditions remained largely unchanged in the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor Report, with moderate conditions generally along and north of Highway 92 locally, and abnormally dry conditions in southern Marion and Warren Counties. According to the National Weather Service, more consistent chances of rainfall return by the middle of the week, with the next best chance late Wednesday into Thursday. Stay tuned to KNIA/KRLS for the latest weather information.
Environmentabc57.com

Steamy, stormy weather continues most of this week

Another round of scattered showers and storms Tuesday, a sunny day Wednesday, then more showers and storms Thursday into Friday. The steamy and stormy pattern looks to end this weekend, as the weather trends drier through next week. Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 68. Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. High 78.
Environmentstarvedrock.media

Wet Weekend Across The Valley

According to weather spotters with the National Weather Service, more than 2.5 inches fell near Sparland from Friday thru Sunday. Just over an inch was measured in Henry, La Salle, Peru, and Princeton. Spots like Ottawa, Marseilles, and Grand Ridge had just over half an inch. Despite a healthy amount...

Comments / 0

Community Policy