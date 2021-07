Greetings my fellow sports fans, it's Chris Bengel here once again to start your week off right with all the latest that the sports world has to offer. I have to say that this NBA postseason has been one of the more fun ones that I've seen in quite some time. A lot of it has to do with the uncertainty of who is going to win the NBA title. For so many years, we saw whatever team LeBron James was on and the Golden State Warriors constantly in the NBA Finals. This is the first time since 2010 that LeBron James or Stephen Curry aren't going to be playing in the NBA Finals. It's pretty cool to see different teams with a chance at glory.