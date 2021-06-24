Cancel
David Crosby Prematurely Teases CSN Documentary

By Best Classic Bands Staff
bestclassicbands.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Crosby did a wide-ranging interview with Howard Stern yesterday (June 23, 2021) to promote his upcoming studio album, For Free, and the recently released 50th Anniversary edition of CSNY’s Déjà Vu. Stern, as he often does – since he is one of the best interviewers around – got Croz to open up about an array of topics including his relationship with his former bandmates. And at one point, the musician casually mentioned that a Crosby, Stills and Nash documentary is in the works from Academy Award-winning film director Robert Zemeckis.

bestclassicbands.com
