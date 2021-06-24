Cancel
Tiger, GA

Airstrike by Ethiopian forces kills 64 in Tiger region – 24/06/2021 – world

Sentinel
Cover picture for the articleAmid a months-long conflict in Ethiopia, an airstrike by government forces in a market on Tuesday (22) left at least 64 dead and 180 injured in Togoga, Tigray province. The provisional investigation was prepared by the population and local leaders, who also accuse the Ethiopian army of preventing rescuers from accessing the region to transfer the wounded to a hospital in Mekele, capital of the province of north of the country. Until Thursday (24), 73 wounded had been transported to the medical center, and, according to witnesses, dozens of victims are still under the rubble.

