Oakland-Texas Runs

The Oakland A’s and Texas Rangers took this bitter series into an extra-inning battle on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. The A’s are struggling with runners in scoring position, but not Jed Lowrie. His .397 average with runners in scoring position came in handy with the game in the 11th inning when he singled home designated runner Elvis Andrus and a wild pitch scored Matt Olson to give the A’s a 6-4 lead. Stephen Piscotty created some breathing room with a two-run blast to secure the A’s 8-4 win.