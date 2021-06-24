Find Out Who Alan Turing Was, Gay Scientist Printing A £ 50 Note – 6/24/2021 – Science

In a seminal 1950 article on artificial intelligence, British scientist Alan Turing (1912-1954) asks: Can a machine think?. In the text, Turing suggests a game in which a person and a computer answer questions from another person who would be a kind of judge. In the end, the judge has to use the answers to decide who is the computer and who is the person. In this game of simulation, the computer can win if it manages to confuse people.