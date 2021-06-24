Walker episode 16 return date hopes for Jared Padalecki, cast

After tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense to want to know the Good Witch season 7 episode 8 return date, right? How about what lies ahead?. The first order of business worth noting here is that there is no new episode airing on the Hallmark Channel next week — not that this should come as all that much of a surprise. Remember that next Sunday is the Fourth of July, and that Hallmark is one of those networks that relies hardly on the support of live viewers. It’s going to be hard to do that when the majority of these said viewers are out doing other things!