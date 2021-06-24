Walker episode 16 return date hopes for Jared Padalecki, cast
Following tonight’s new episode, you have to believe that Walker episode 16 will be compelling — you have to wait a while for it. How long are we talking about here? Think in terms of three weeks. According to the Futon Critic, the Jared Padalecki show is going to be back on the air on Thursday, July 15. Unfortunately, that is still so far out that there isn’t a lot of scoop as to what’s coming next just yet. We’d love to see that change over the next few days, so stay tuned!cartermatt.com