'Good Samaritan' in Arvada shooting shot by police, sources say
The man known as the "good Samaritan" Arvada police say helped stop Monday's shooter was shot by a responding officer, according to sources familiar with the investigation. Just before he died, Johnny Hurley, 40, used a concealed weapon to shoot a man who had shown up to the downtown plaza, police say, to ambush Arvada police officers. Ronald Troyke, 59, had left a four-page note with his intentions to target law enforcement, specifically the Arvada Police Department, police department spokesman Dave Snelling confirmed.gazette.com