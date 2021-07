Seven one-of-one digital collectibles will be available via auction starting Thursday, July 1 at 9 am PT on Crypto.com/NFT. Vegas Golden Knights Chief Marketing Officer Brian Killingsworth announced today, July 1, that the team has launched their first series of collectible NFTs (non-fungible tokens). There is a limited run of only eight VGK NFTs in the inaugural batch, seven of which will be featured on Crypto.com/NFT in an auction-based format for a limited time of only 48 hours, starting on July 1 at 9 a.m. PT. These seven NFTs up for auction will have premium physical redeemables tied to them as well.