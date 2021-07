Reigning UFC Bantamweight and Featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and her wife Nina were interviewed for a special Pride Q&A by ESPN MMA. However, the interview clip has gathered a great deal of controversy in the short time that it has been uploaded. Although, it should be noted that much of the controversy had nothing to do with them, though there were some offensive insults about their marriage we will not mention. This former UFC star was caught using steroids recently.