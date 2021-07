Staff Sgt. Marcus Reeves, a veteran of the U.S. Army who served four tours in Iraq, was honored by family, friends and members of the Coweta County community on Wednesday. Reeves retired from the Army in 2018 after 20 years of service, and currently lives in Texas, but he came to Newnan for the celebration, which was held at the Newnan Utilities Park and included a barbecue and words of thanks from members of the community, including a member of the Coweta County Board of Commissioners and Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood.