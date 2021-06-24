Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden-Harris Administration Extends Moratorium of Residential Evictions in USDA Multifamily Housing Communities in Accordance with CDC Guidance

newportvermontdailyexpress.com
 19 days ago

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has extended through July 31, 2021, the moratorium on evictions of the hundreds-of-thousands of Americans who live in multifamily housing communities supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “The United States is recovering from a nationwide housing affordability crisis...

www.newportvermontdailyexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Cdc#Americans#Department#Usda Rural Development#Govdelivery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Economy
News Break
USDA
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Congress & Courtsphillipscountynews.com

USDA Announces $600 Million to Increase Meat Processing Through the American Rescue Plan

Following his direct appeal to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack last month urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to make investments in new meat processing facilities, U.S. Senator Jon Tester today celebrated the USDA announcement that it would invest $500 million in meat and poultry capacity building with the goals of increasing choice and negotiation options for producers as well as $100 million in relief through a fee waiver for inspection and overtime fees for small and medium processors.
Jefferson County, WAPort Townsend Leader

What lies beyond the eviction moratorium? | Housing Hub

Last week I heard two stories about young women, one a mother with a stable income, the other someone who has worked for many favorite local restaurants, who are now living without homes. What will be the long-term impacts of experiencing houselessess on these individuals? What will be the impacts of their instability on their employers or personal businesses? What will be the ripple effect on the rest of us?
House Rentgreensboro.com

N.C. eviction moratorium nears end — but tenants still protected, thanks to CDC

RALEIGH — Six North Carolina Republican officials voted on Tuesday to end statewide eviction protections for renters starting Thursday, rejecting Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's request to extend the state's eviction moratorium by one month. Cooper's administration warns the move by Republicans is likely to inject further chaos and confusion for...
Congress & Courtsnewsdakota.com

USDA & RMA Announce Crop Insurance Changes to Help Producers

Washington D.C. (Sen. Hoeven news release) – North Dakota U.S. Senator John Hoeven announced today that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA) has . Hoeven pressed for this flexibility during his recent drought tour with RMA Acting Administrator Richard Flournoy, and it comes as part of the senator’s efforts to help producers weather severe drought conditions in North Dakota.
Natchitoches Parish, LANatchitoches Times

Bellwood Water System granted $1.5 million

US Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) announced July 8 that the Bellwood Water System will receive a $1,072,000 grant and a $408,000 loan to make water system and office building improvements. “This is great news for rural Natchitoches Parish and Northwest Louisiana,” Johnson said. “This crucial investment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will help modernize the Bellwood Water System by reducing the amount of wasted water, which will cut costs and lead to greater efficiency.”
House Rentsmcorridornews.com

Freddie Mac multifamily examines the impact of the end of eviction moratoriums on renters

MCLEAN, Va. – A new white paper from Freddie Mac Multifamily studies the impact of the end of eviction moratoriums and the role of rental assistance as the nation recovers from the economic impact of COVID-19. As eviction moratoriums and renter protections lapse, Freddie Mac is encouraging renters and property owners to proactively understand and seek available rental assistance to help mitigate the remaining economic challenges as the country emerges from the pandemic.
Congress & CourtsHouston Agent Magazine

U.S. Supreme Court rejects CDC eviction moratorium

The nationwide eviction moratorium put into place by the Centers for Disease Control last year will end sooner than expected, following a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. The court said in the 5-4 ruling that the CDC overstepped its authority in establishing the nationwide moratorium, but the court stopped short of ending the eviction ban immediately. That means the moratorium will expire at the end of July and not be extended further.
House Rentledgertranscript.com

COVID eviction moratorium extended; rental aid available

A federal moratorium on evictions was set to expire at the end of June, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just announced plans to extend that ban through the end of July. Still, thousands of renters in New Hampshire are waiting to know if they’ll get any help...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Updates: Most Recent Developments

The stimulus checks that were distributed to the citizens of the United States of America in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, were responsible for providing exactly the kind of financial support to the people that were actually needed. As of now, the condition of the coronavirus in the country is getting much better with time. The lives of ordinary citizens have witnessed a drastic change in the post-covid world. And as the economic recovery of the country gains momentum, the effects that it has on different people are different. The differences have been in terms of finances and unemployment. And the need for stimulus checks is lessened as well.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why the CDC and FDA Just Slapped Down Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna think that booster doses will be required. The CDC and FDA issued a public statement saying that booster doses aren't required right now. The public statement appears to be a rebuke to drugmakers, but the two sides aren't really disagreeing all that much. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

USDA loosens hurdles on crop insurance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the drought persists, the U.S. Department of Agriculture agreed to further loosen hurdles on crop insurance. To help farmers access needed funds, the USDA’s Risk Management Agency will allow farmers to submit late claims in certain situations and reduce the paperwork. In a statement, Sen....
Hawaii StateKITV.com

Hawaii worries people aren’t completing food stamp paperwork

HONOLULU (AP) — The state of Hawaii said people haven’t been completing the paperwork they need to continue receiving food stamps, raising concerns that thousands may be unintentionally cut off from public assistance. The concerns come after the federal government, citing the coronavirus pandemic, dropped the normal requirement that people...
Wisconsin Dells, WI95.3 MNC

USDA to Provide Pandemic Assistance to Livestock Producers for Animal Losses

Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Vilsack announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP) in [recorded] remarks at the National Pork Industry Conference in Wisconsin Dells, WI. The announcement is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Livestock and poultry producers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) July 20 through Sept. 17, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy