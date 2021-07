NO. LIVERMORE — At North Livermore Baptist Church, a special music program began at 9 a.m. with pianist Janet Diaz. It was a great way to start off July 4th. The congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung was “Battle Hymn of the Republic”, “Eternal Father Strong to Save”, “Nothing but the Blood”. The service was concluded with Communion. Linda Lyman is the organist each week.