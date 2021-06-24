Sweet news! Krispy Kreme shares will cost less than 500 pesos to go on the Nasdaq index

Iconic donut brand Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) stock has again become listed as a publicly traded company after being acquired in 2016 by JAB Holdings for $1.35 billion. Old-timers recall when Krispy Kreme under the symbol KKR was one of the precursors to the meme stocks as shares soared to triple digits on a short-squeeze. The new Krispy Kreme has expanded to reach a broader audience with a packaged distribution of its donuts, pastries, and coffee products. The Company was able to weather the pandemic by expanding it omnichannel distribution and is recovering with the reopenings. It has also added the Insomnia Cookies brand to its portfolio, which his highly popular among millennials and college campuses. This second listing provides prudent investors with an opportunity to get in at lower prices considering Dunkin was acquired for $110 per share last year. Krispy Kreme is a long-term takeover target but is going through near-term price discovery. The reopening should continue to help spur a recovery in sales as the acceleration of COVID-19 vaccinations continues to spread.