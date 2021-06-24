Sweet news! Krispy Kreme shares will cost less than 500 pesos to go on the Nasdaq index
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. For more than eight decades, Krispy Kreme has sweetened the palates of its customers, and now it can spice up your wallet too. The donut chain is getting ready to trade on the Nasdaq index under the symbol DNUT . In its initial public offering (IPO) the shares will be priced between $ 21 and $ 24 each. This means that you could own a part of the company for less than 500 Mexican pesos .www.entrepreneur.com