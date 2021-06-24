Cancel
Grocery & Supermaket

Sweet news! Krispy Kreme shares will cost less than 500 pesos to go on the Nasdaq index

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. For more than eight decades, Krispy Kreme has sweetened the palates of its customers, and now it can spice up your wallet too. The donut chain is getting ready to trade on the Nasdaq index under the symbol DNUT . In its initial public offering (IPO) the shares will be priced between $ 21 and $ 24 each. This means that you could own a part of the company for less than 500 Mexican pesos .

Shaquille O'neal
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Nasdaq
EconomyEntrepreneur

Krispy Kreme Stock Looks Tasty Here

Iconic donut brand Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) stock has again become listed as a publicly traded company after being acquired in 2016 by JAB Holdings for $1.35 billion. Old-timers recall when Krispy Kreme under the symbol KKR was one of the precursors to the meme stocks as shares soared to triple digits on a short-squeeze. The new Krispy Kreme has expanded to reach a broader audience with a packaged distribution of its donuts, pastries, and coffee products. The Company was able to weather the pandemic by expanding it omnichannel distribution and is recovering with the reopenings. It has also added the Insomnia Cookies brand to its portfolio, which his highly popular among millennials and college campuses. This second listing provides prudent investors with an opportunity to get in at lower prices considering Dunkin was acquired for $110 per share last year. Krispy Kreme is a long-term takeover target but is going through near-term price discovery. The reopening should continue to help spur a recovery in sales as the acceleration of COVID-19 vaccinations continues to spread.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Krispy Kreme Is Trading Lower Today

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares are trading lower amid post-IPO volatility. The company recently went public this past Thursday, July 1. The stock opened at $16.30 and is trading about 11% higher at $18.10 per share since then. Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer...
Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Krispy Kreme gives back some share-price gains from IPO

The second day of trading for Krispy Kreme Inc. on Friday brought a reminder of the volatility typical for new public stocks. After debuting Thursday with a 23.5% surge in its share price to $21, the stock nearly lost half of that gain Friday in closing at $19.12, down $1.88, or 8.9%.
Charlotte, NCStreet.Com

Krispy Kreme Cools Off in Second Day of Trading

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) - Get Report shares in their second day of trading eased back from the doughnut chain's post-IPO jump. The Charlotte company had priced its initial public offering at $17 and on Thursday opened trading at $16.30. The shares swung as low as $15.50, down 8.8%, before closing...
Charlotte, NCdailyjournal.net

Glazed over: Krispy Kreme rises 23.5% in Wall Street return

Investors, it turns out, were in the mood for donuts. Shares of the Krispy Kreme chain returned to Wall Street and rose 23.5% Thursday, despite getting off to a bit of a lackluster start. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company known for its glazed doughnuts priced its initial public offering of...
EconomyStreet.Com

Robinhood, Krispy Kreme, Oil: 3 Things to Watch Into Happy Hour

The weekend is almost here, and that means Fourth of July is just around the corner. I have two news stories and a stock that have caught my attention today. Obviously, I have to follow up on Robinhood with the release of the S-1. Yesterday, I dug into the FINRA...
Economyaudacy.com

Krispy Kreme’s glaze gets a boost after return to stock market

Krispy Kreme reappeared on the public markets Thursday after a five-year cooling. The donut chain priced its initial public offering at $17 per share. When the retail chain, which is trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker “DNUT,” began trading Thursday, shares were priced at $16.30 a pop. Shares later rebounded, closing around 24% higher at $21.00 each.
RetailNew York Post

Krispy Kreme valued at $2.62 billion in lukewarm stock market return

Krispy Kreme shares fell 4 percent in a tepid Nasdaq debut Thursday, valuing the maker of the “Original Glazed” doughnut at $2.62 billion in its return to the stock market five years after it was taken private. The stock opened at $16.30, lower than its $17 initial public offering price.
Charlotte, NCFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Krispy Kreme IPO raises $500 million

Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme opened lower in its debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday, getting off to a bit of a lackluster start. Shares opened at $16.30 then ticked higher to $17.67 in afternoon trading. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company, known for its glazed doughnuts, priced its initial public offering...
Grocery & SupermaketBloomberg

Krispy Kreme Starts Trading Today. Should You Invest?

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are hard to resist. But should you pick up the company’s shares or pass on them?. The purveyors of sweet, glazed treats hit public markets Thursday after raising $500 million in an initial public offering this week. That was below the $640 million the company had initially hoped for. Shares opened at $16.30, or 4.1% below the IPO price of $17 in morning trading in New York, before surging and closing at $21, or 24% above the IPO price.
Stocksinvesting.com

Krispy Kreme Higher On Debut After Testing Lows

Investing.com – Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) was trading 10% higher after an initial hiccup on Thursday, its debut day on the Nasdaq. The company had priced its shares at $17 apiece, below the expected range of $21 to $24. The stock opened lower at $16.30 and then quickly rebounded. This is...
Food & Drinksinvesting.com

Krispy Kreme’s IPO Has A Lot To Offer

Donut maker Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) has released pricing details about its planned IPO set to debut next week. According to Barron’s, Krispy Kreme is aiming for a $4 billion valuation and will try to raise up to $640 million in this IPO. It will be the first restaurant company to go public since 2019, as the industry was hard-hit by the pandemic.

