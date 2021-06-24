Cancel
Lyon County, IA

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Identity Of Man In Surveillance Video

By Scott Van Aartsen
kiwaradio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock Rapids, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they believe committed a crime in Lyon County, and they’re looking for the public’s help. The sheriff’s office has posted a video of the man in question on their Facebook page, but the video doesn’t show the crime that they believe he committed in Iowa. The video shows three customers paying for items at a Sioux Falls Get-n-Go convenience store. The first two people come in the door at about the same time, and a third individual has presumably been in the store and soon comes into view. The person they are interested in is one of the two who come in at the same time — the one wearing the black hat.

