Cyber-stalker Blackmailed Nebraska Legislature Candidate’s Wife

A man has been found guilty of cyber-stalking his former girlfriend in an attempt to prevent her husband from being elected to the Nebraska Legislature. Forty-eight-year-old Nebraskan Dennis Sryniawski obtained a sexually explicit photograph of La Vista resident Dianne Parris with her consent when the pair were in a romantic relationship more than two decades ago. However, Parris told the World-Herald that she never gave her former boyfriend consent to distribute the image.