LEGO to Start Building With Recycled Plastic

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. LEGO seeks to make its products with sustainable resources so that by the year 2030 all of its toys will be environmentally friendly; the company has presented its first prototype of bricks made of 100% recycled plastic, which is turned into a safe and strong material before becoming blocks.

