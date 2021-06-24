Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Reynolds Using Federal Pandemic Relief Money On Bonuses, Scholarships For Child Care Workers

By Scott Van Aartsen
kiwaradio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDes Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds is directing more federal money toward child care workers and facilities. Reynolds is extending and expanding a federal pandemic relief program that has provided monthly bonuses to low-paid child care and preschool workers. The payments had been available to workers in 20 counties and were set to end. Reynolds is using seven million dollars in federal money to make the program statewide, through June 30th of next year. The governor has ordered reimbursement rates to increase for low-income parents who’re getting government assistance to pay for child care. She’s also using federal money so Iowa child care centers affected by the pandemic will continue to get bonuses through the end of August. In addition, Reynolds is directing more pandemic relief funds to provide college scholarships to more Iowa child care workers.

