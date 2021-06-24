Cancel
The Universe Can't Stop Thirsting Over Tom Ellis And His Devilish Persona On Lucifer

Welcome to another episode of Thirsty Thursday, where the Cheezcake ladies pick a hot male celeb to celebrate and thirst over. Last week, Twitter was all over Chris Hemsworth's biceps. This week, we're all about Lucifer's very own Tom Ellis. I mean, he literally plays the devil. He's essentially the definition of a baddie. Roadtrip to hell, anyone? We're ready to go when you are. Scroll down for the thirstiest tweets about Tom Ellis this week.

