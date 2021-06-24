India Walton May Become First Woman Mayor of Buffalo, First Socialist Mayor of Any Major US City Since 1960
"I'm India from down the way, little poor Black girl who, statistically speaking, shouldn’t have amounted to much, yet here I am," she told the New York Times. In a spectacular upset, political newcomer India B. Walton defeated four-term incumbent in Buffalo’s Mayoral Democratic primary election on Tuesday. Buffalo is the second-largest city in New York, and this race marks a watershed moment for New York’s political scene. Buffalo has not elected a Republican mayor since 1965, so Ms. Walton’s primary victory will more than likely translate to a general election win in Buffalo.www.essence.com