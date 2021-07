You’ll of course continue to see Damson Idris star as Franklin Saint on Snowfall season 5, but now, there’s another credit being added to his name, as well. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Idris is going to serve as a producer on the upcoming season of the show. It’s a tremendous achievement for him, and we imagine that this will lead to him having far more involvement in matters behind the scenes. It’s also something we tend to see for actors once they get a handful of seasons into a show’s run — one other recent example of this is Outlander crediting Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as producers moving into season 5.