Apple Releases iOS 15 Beta 2 and iPadOS 15 Beta 2 [Download]

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has released the second beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to developers for testing. The build number is 19A5281h. You can learn more about what's new in iOS 15 here and iPadOS 15 here. Previously, the company released 'Device Support for iOS & iPadOS 15 beta', telling developers...

www.iclarified.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipados#Betas#Ios#Rss#Device Support For#Ios Ipados 15#Device Support#Iclarified#Rss
