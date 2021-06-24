Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Would Welcome iMessage on Windows [Video]

Windows 11 has an amazing UI but many of us have not explored all the functions till now. Like the refresh button is hidden in the context menu but many do not know about this. Similarly, users do not know how to set the browser of their choice as a default browser in Windows 11. Because of this trivial issue, many users are bound to use Edge Chromium as the default browser. In this blog, we will demonstrate how you can set the browser of your choice as default in Windows 11.