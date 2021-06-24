Cancel
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Would Welcome iMessage on Windows [Video]

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 18 days ago

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says he would welcome Apple's iMessage on Windows 11 in an interview with WSJ's Joanna Stern. Windows 11, due out later this year, is full of new features, including a new Start menu that's been moved to the center and a Microsoft Store with Android apps. In an exclusive interview, WSJ’s Joanna Stern spoke with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella about the software, the influence of the pandemic and his strategy of competing with Google and Apple.

www.iclarified.com

