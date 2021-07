The transport secretary has confirmed that double-jabbed Britons can swerve quarantine when returning from “amber list” destinations from 19 July.The move will allow fully vaccinated travellers to holiday across key European destinations, in a boost to the travel industry.Grant Shapps announced the change in the Commons this morning. It will come into effect from 4am on 19 July.Children under 18 will not have to isolate, he confirmed.A pre-departure lateral flow test will still be required, as well as the gold standard day two PCR test. Read More PCR tests for travel: The cheapest ways to buy oneWhich amber countries will let in British holidaymakers?Spain tourism chiefs warn Balearics could turn amber if tourists aren’t responsibleQuarantine set to be dropped for fully vaccinated amber arrivals from 19 July