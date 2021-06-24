Cancel
Lilly Collins To Play POLLY POCKET In Live-Action Movie; Lena Dunham Will Direct

By RorMachine
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 18 days ago

There's a live-action Polly Pocket movie in the works from Mattel and MGM, and Lilly Collins is set to play the pint-sized lead. The Wrap reports that Collins (Mank, Emily in Paris) has signed on to star in the project, which will "follow a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship." Girls actress Lena Dunham will write, direct and produce via her Good Thing Going company.

