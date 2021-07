TvOS doesn’t get nearly as much attention as iOS and macOS, but Apple has a new version coming out in the fall with some new features and you can try it out now. As always, beta releases of software carry the usual warnings of bugs and other issues, but like Apple Watch, updating to the tvOS 15 beta is a one-way street. So once you update, you can’t go back even if there’s a a major issue. That’s unlikely to happen, but it’s something to consider before you go through with the process below.