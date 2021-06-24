858 East Second Street, Unit 1

Welcome to 858 East Second! This over 1,600 sq ft, two bedroom, two bathroom condo is the perfect place to call home. The open concept living and dining room invites multiple layouts. Enjoy cooking in your modern kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and a large eat-at island. The spacious primary suite with private outdoor space is complete with modern fixtures and plenty of room for a seating area or at home work space. The main floor also includes a second bedroom with a large closet. Head down the stairs to a large bonus room perfectly suited for a cozy movie night, playroom or at home gym. To top it all off, additional private storage and a deeded parking spot also included! Condo is moments to the first stops of bus line # 7, 9 & 11. This is the perfect city condo!