Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

858 East Second Street, Unit 1

By Maureen Dahill
caughtinsouthie.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 858 East Second! This over 1,600 sq ft, two bedroom, two bathroom condo is the perfect place to call home. The open concept living and dining room invites multiple layouts. Enjoy cooking in your modern kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and a large eat-at island. The spacious primary suite with private outdoor space is complete with modern fixtures and plenty of room for a seating area or at home work space. The main floor also includes a second bedroom with a large closet. Head down the stairs to a large bonus room perfectly suited for a cozy movie night, playroom or at home gym. To top it all off, additional private storage and a deeded parking spot also included! Condo is moments to the first stops of bus line # 7, 9 & 11. This is the perfect city condo!

caughtinsouthie.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Carlisle Group Compass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy