Ohio State power forward E.J. Liddell will withdraw from the NBA draft and return to school, he told ESPN Saturday. "This was a pretty difficult decision," Liddell told ESPN. "No one in my family has ever been this close to getting to a professional league. After many conversations with my parents and coaches, I understood that returning was the best thing for me. Anyone can get signed to play in the NBA. I absolutely could have gotten a contract. But it's not about getting in the NBA, it's about staying in for the long-term."