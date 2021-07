It was a somber mood in the Menominee council chambers as the city council met in a special session to discuss and possibly act regarding the resignation of city manager Tony Graff Tuesday evening. In a swift discussion the council decided to allow the settlement and resignation of Graff with the conditions of his separation. In the release of claims agreement, the City of Menominee shall pay Graff $73,460.55 representing $56,680.00 for six-months of severance, $16,617.05 for unused accrued paid time off and $163.50 for accrued unused sick leave. For the time being, the council will find an interim city manager until they can fill the position. Graff’s resignation is effective immediately.