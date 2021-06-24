Cancel
NHL

Stars sign forward Rhett Gardner for 2 years, $1.5 million

Frankfort Times
 18 days ago

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars signed forward Rhett Gardner to a $1.5 million, two-year contract after the 25-year-old recorded the first two points of his career this season. Gardner had a goal and an assist in 28 games and finished with 52 hits. His average of 1.86 hits...

