Stars sign forward Rhett Gardner for 2 years, $1.5 million

There’s one every single NHL Entry Draft. A skater that has a higher ranking and reputation around the class than a lot of smaller scouts with less of a voice think is warranted. Whether it has been Michael Rasmussen, Lawson Crouse, Griffin Reinhart, or some other player with some size that doesn’t really translate to the professional level, teams will take these players in the first round and then regret it after a couple years when they are struggling in the minors. I’m not saying that Corson Ceulemans is going to be a let down, but seemingly every scout that has a take on him, is that he will get selected higher than he is ranked because that’s just how the proverbial NHL cookie crumbles.