Stars sign forward Rhett Gardner for 2 years, $1.5 million

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Nick Bjugstad to a one-year, $900,000 contract. Bjugstad, 28, recorded 17 points (6-11=17), three game-winning goals, a plus-7 rating, 48 hits and 22 blocked shots in 44 games during the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot-6, 208-pound forward set a career high in plus/minus rating and ranked T-2nd on the Wild in GWG. The Minneapolis, Minn. native tallied 13 of his 17 points (5-8=13), including all three GWG at Xcel Energy Center. He became the 27th Minnesota native to play in a game for the Wild. The right-shot skater registered a three-game assist streak (3a) from March 10-14 and recorded a three-game point streak (1-2=3) from Feb. 24-27. He scored his 100th career NHL goal (GWG) on Feb. 26 vs. LA to become the 26th Minnesota-born NHL skater to reach 100 goals. The forward registered a goal and 11 shots in six Stanley Cup Playoff contests.