With the Gold Cup looming closer with each passing day, the Whitecaps needed to make sure that they made the most out of their players leaving. After a shaky start, the Whitecaps were able to do something they hadn’t done before: Lead (and at that score) in the first half. The positive end to the first half didn’t amount to much in the second, as the Whitecaps were completely outclassed in the second. Either way, it’s good to reflect on what the players did well (Or not so well):