It is rare to find an article like this in our popular literature: “The Future of Emergency Operation Centers: Six Shifts to Consider from COVID-19.”. Some may look at the six items and think, these are way beyond the functioning of my small city or rural county. However, think instead about how you can take the principles espoused in the six and apply them to your own situation. For instance, developing a Red Team like the one recommended is likely way beyond your capabilities when you are just struggling to find people to staff the EOC 24/7.