Ah, the library. Home away from home, refuge from the blazing hot sun or pouring rain, that place you can make photocopies of your grandma’s cookbook, the book place. If you’ve ever been to a public library during the summertime, you know that summer is peak library season. School is out, the weather is extra crispy, and the library is a welcoming space. During the hottest, longest days of the year, library programming is usually altered to suit the busy atmosphere. These are just a few of ways libraries and librarians support their local communities during the summer.