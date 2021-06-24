Power in Numbers

When plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Pearl published his Los Angeles Times op-ed, “How Doctor Culture Sinks U.S. Healthcare,” a polemic essay critical of primary care physicians like me, he set off a firestorm. While he made some valid points, Dr. Pearl also blamed many of the preventative health failures in the U.S. squarely on the shoulders of primary care physicians without acknowledging that our health care system and our American way of life have created and exacerbated many of these exact problems. My physician colleagues and I try to steer our patients toward health, but too often we are left feeling like Sysiphus. Getting blamed for the U.S. health care mess, as Dr. Pearl does in the article, does not help Americans nor does it do primary care doctors justice.