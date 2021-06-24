Power in Numbers
Samantha Villajin is a sophomore in nursing school at the University of Pennsylvania. She graduated high school as class salutatorian with a GPA of 4.72 and was named female scholar athlete of the year after playing varsity volleyball all four years. She is double minoring in global health and health care management in hopes of combating social disparities in health care. She hopes to attend grad school after gaining inpatient experience and become a nurse anesthetist. As a first generation, low-income and former foster youth student, Villajin is passionate about uplifting those in under sourced communities and providing them with the support and guidance needed to invest in their own futures.imprintnews.org
Comments / 0