Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Power in Numbers

Posted by 
The Chronicle of Social Change
The Chronicle of Social Change
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Samantha Villajin is a sophomore in nursing school at the University of Pennsylvania. She graduated high school as class salutatorian with a GPA of 4.72 and was named female scholar athlete of the year after playing varsity volleyball all four years. She is double minoring in global health and health care management in hopes of combating social disparities in health care. She hopes to attend grad school after gaining inpatient experience and become a nurse anesthetist. As a first generation, low-income and former foster youth student, Villajin is passionate about uplifting those in under sourced communities and providing them with the support and guidance needed to invest in their own futures.

imprintnews.org

Comments / 0

The Chronicle of Social Change

The Chronicle of Social Change

Los Angeles, CA
180
Followers
662
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Launched in 2013, The Chronicle of Social Change is an independent, nonpartisan daily news publication dedicated to covering the child welfare, juvenile justice, mental health and educational issues faced by vulnerable children and families.

 https://chronicleofsocialchange.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing School#Health Disparities#Volleyball#Global Health#High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
EntertainmentThrive Global

The Power of Expectation

One of my favorite movies was the 1988 film Stand and Deliver. It depicts the real-life story of Jaime Escalante who became famous for teaching AP calculus to hundreds of students at Garfield High School in East Los Angeles, a socio-economically challenged school where calculus had never before been taught. It’s obvious to anyone who has seen the movie or read the 1983 book Escalante: The Best Teacher in America that Escalante is an extremely gifted educator. But perhaps what stands out most is his unequivocal belief in the potential of his students. It is this unwavering expectation of his students that is the source of their incredible accomplishments.
Ohio StateMySanAntonio

CareSource and Appriss Insights Partner to Improve Health Care for At-Risk Individuals in Ohio

Collaboration uses data to better support justice-involved Ohio Medicaid members. Since 2019, CareSource, a national leader in nonprofit healthcare, has worked with Appriss Insights to further continuity of coverage for justice-involved individuals. The collaboration has helped CareSource improve coordination between the healthcare and criminal justice systems, consistently identify individuals entering and exiting incarceration and potentially reduce recidivism through seamless reinstatement of coverage. The case study is available on the Appriss Insights website.
Mental Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Precise Verbal Habit Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia

Dementia is often associated with elders, such as those exceeding the age of 65 years old. While the claim is not far from the truth, younger people can also be affected by the loss of thinking abilities. Early onset of dementia can even start if a person is 30 years of age.
Ohio StateLantern

Ohio State student wins Miss Ohio, encourages students through nonprofit

Lora Current is no stranger to traveling across Ohio, introducing herself to new people with enthusiasm and advocating for literacy in her state. Up until a year ago, however, Current was a stranger to the Miss Ohio Scholarship Program, which she went on to win June 19 in Mansfield, Ohio, as a self-proclaimed underdog. A fourth-year in social work, Current said she first heard about Miss Ohio while working for the Ohio Fair Managers Association. Although her interest was initially piqued by scholarships offered by the program, she said she was ultimately drawn in by characteristics shared by past participants.
Morgantown, WVWVNews

WVU Center for Integrative Pain Management featured in Duke University series

MORGANTOWN — In February 2016, a pair of physicians approached West Virginia University and WVU Medicine leadership with an idea to transform pain management in the region. The new model would build on novel approaches for treating chronic and acute pain already implemented successfully within the Defense and Veterans Center for Integrated Pain Management program at the Uniformed Services University for Health Sciences.
Arizona StatePosted by
KTAR News

Arizona’s ban on mask mandates in schools criticized by health experts

PHOENIX – Health experts are concerned that Arizona’s recently approved budget, which bans public schools and universities from enforcing mask mandates and COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated students, is endangering public health across the state. In a virtual panel assembled by the Committee to Protect Health Care, a national advocacy organization...
CollegesFortune

Howard University: The nation’s most underrated full-time MBA program

Howard University’s full-time MBA program is small but mighty. Even with an enrollment of only 50 students in total, graduates of this historically Black institution prove the program stacks up with some of the other top schools. And that’s why Fortune is deeming it the most underrated MBA program when compared with other business school rankings.
Health ServicesPosted by
Forbes

Are University-Run Medical Centers The Tail Wagging The Dog?

Universities have played a consequential role in the fight against the coronavirus that has swept the globe —their research tries to prevent the disease or mitigate its effects, their classrooms and labs train the future physicians and others trying to save lives, and their hospitals and clinics try to heal those with not only this sickness but all sorts of other serious aliments afflicting humankind. About 100 institutions with med schools and hospitals are particularly critical.
Bethesda, MDphysiciansweekly.com

Surges in Hospital Caseload Tied to Higher COVID-19 Mortality

FRIDAY, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Hospitalized COVID-19 patients cared for in hospitals with the greatest surges in caseload have twofold greater mortality risk than patients in hospitals not experiencing surges, according to a study published online July 6 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Sameer S. Kadri, M.D.,...
Los Angeles, CAAsia Media

Steven Wallace recognized posthumously by National Council on Aging

The late Steven Wallace, who was a professor of community health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and associate director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, was recognized posthumously with the Trailblazers in Aging’s Change Agent Award from the National Council on Aging. The award recognizes an individual or organization working to ensure that every person — regardless of race, income or background — has the resources to age well.
New Orleans, LAphysiciansweekly.com

Health Equity Not Adequately Addressed in COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

FRIDAY, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Most state COVID-19 vaccination plans were created without advisement from a health equity committee, according to a research letter published online July 2 in JAMA Network Open. Amber Hardeman, M.D., from the Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, and colleagues assessed...
Cancersciencecodex.com

Addressing social needs may help mitigate distress and improve the health of women with cancer

A new study published by Wiley early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, has identified unmet social needs in women with gynecologic cancer that could be addressed to improve care for patients and lessen disparities. For example, identifying patients who reported needing help with reading hospital materials resulted in the use of a cancer care navigator who provided patient education and support, facilitating physician-patient communication and adherence to care recommendations.
Health ServicesKevinMD.com

The unfair blame on primary care physicians

When plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Pearl published his Los Angeles Times op-ed, “How Doctor Culture Sinks U.S. Healthcare,” a polemic essay critical of primary care physicians like me, he set off a firestorm. While he made some valid points, Dr. Pearl also blamed many of the preventative health failures in the U.S. squarely on the shoulders of primary care physicians without acknowledging that our health care system and our American way of life have created and exacerbated many of these exact problems. My physician colleagues and I try to steer our patients toward health, but too often we are left feeling like Sysiphus. Getting blamed for the U.S. health care mess, as Dr. Pearl does in the article, does not help Americans nor does it do primary care doctors justice.
HealthNewswise

Liangyuan Hu Joins the Rutgers School of Public Health

Newswise — The Rutgers School of Public Health is excited to announce that Liangyuan Hu, PhD, has joined the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology. Hu received her doctorate in biostatistics from Brown University and a Master of Science degree in statistics from the University of Alberta. Hu’s research broadly focuses on statistical methods for casual inference, sensitivity analysis, missing data, and machine learning, with applications in many chronic diseases.
Collegesdailybruin.com

California Legislature proposes bill to reduce number of nonresident UC students

The California Legislature sent Gov. Gavin Newson a bill on June 28 to reduce the number of out-of-state and international students at the University of California. The proposed legislation would pay the UC to reduce nonresident students from more than 22% of the undergraduate population to 18% at the system’s most sought-after campuses – UCLA, UC Berkeley and UC San Diego. The reduction would allow the three campuses to admit 4,500 additional in-state students altogether over five years beginning in fall 2022.
New York City, NYbarnard.edu

Research Reflections | Professor Joan S. Birman ’48

The newly elected National Academy of Sciences member recalls her journey from Barnard student to world-renowned mathematician. [Main photo (above): Birman, teaching at Columbia in 1985.]. There is no shortage of women earning doctoral degrees, but less than 30% of those are in math, according to the National Science Foundation....
CollegesMinneapolis Star Tribune

University of Minnesota considers keeping ACT/SAT test scores optional through 2023

The University of Minnesota may continue to wave ACT/SAT exam requirements for freshman applicants through fall 2023, but administrators are not quite convinced the change should be permanent. Like most colleges and universities nationwide, the U dropped the standardized test score requirements for applicants during the COVID-19 pandemic. The temporary...
HealthDOT med

Researchers examine burden of electronic health record on primary care clinicians

Primary care clinicians face a heavy administrative burden, spending significantly more time using the electronic health record (EHR) than their counterparts in other specialties. With studies demonstrating high rates of burnout among primary care clinicians, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and collaborators set out to examine how different types of primary care clinicians interface with the EHR. They found that general internal medicine and family medicine clinicians spent an average of two hours actively using the EHR each day, while general pediatric clinicians actively used the system for about an hour and a half. These findings, across all primary care specialties, included about 30 minutes of EHR usage after working hours. Results are published as a research letter in JAMA Network Open.

Comments / 0

Community Policy