Illinois has 10th worst unemployment recovery rate in nation

(The Center Square) – A recent report from WalletHub ranks Illinois as the 10th worst state in terms of unemployment recovery. Another report from the Illinois Policy Institute found that Illinois lost over 7,900 total jobs over the last two months making it back-to-back months in which Illinois has seen a decline in job losses. This brings Illinois's unemployment rate to 7.1% compared to the national average of 5.8%, according to the Wallethub report.