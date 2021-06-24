Cancel
I Was Just the Foster Daughter

The Chronicle of Social Change
The Chronicle of Social Change
 19 days ago
Qualyn Wilson has been in many foster homes, shelters and placements where she experienced sexual, mental and physical abuse. She feels blessed to have made it through. Both her previous life and foster life were toxic and damaging. Now, she has a healthy relationship and is making her own family. Wilson writes poetry because it comes naturally to express herself and emotions, which helps her understand her experiences. After suffering from a sexual assault and the loss of a friend, poetry became an outlet.

