Fourth of July weekend is this weekend and there will be fireworks and a concert on Saturday, July 3rd at the Bill Aylor Memorial River Stage. Even though the July 3rd San Angelo Symphony's Pops Concert has been canceled, "A Star-Spangled Banner Concert & Fireworks" presented by Downtown San Angelo will take its place. The concert will get underway with music at 6:30 on the 3rd and will be followed by fireworks.